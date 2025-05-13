AFP Pewter Pot hope to make it second time lucky in Rotherham Charity Cup final

Ring O'Bells AFP with the Rotherham Charity Cup in 2009

IT’S a second chance for cup glory for AFP Pewter Pot in the Rotherham Charity Cup Final at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight (7pm).

They booked their place in four finals thus hoping for a cup quadruple but the first trophy eluded them when they missed out in the Mexborough Montagu Cup Final last month.

This is their next challenge and confronting them are Wombwell Main.

AFP will be aiming to lift the Charity Cup for a sixth time having first won it as Ring O’Bells AFP in 2009.

Wombwell Main's Rotherham Charity Cup winners of 1906

Wombwell were runners-up in 2018 but you have to go back to 1907 for the last time they won it. They had also won it the previous year, 1906, a season when they completed a unique treble of winning the Charity Cup, the Montagu Cup and the Barnsley Beckett Hospital Cup - and no club has ever won all three Hospital Charity Cup competitions let alone in the same season.

AFP, who will be without key attacker Mitch Dunne due to suspension, will tackle their two other finals on successive days.

On Saturday they play Swinton Robin Hood in the Barnsley-based D’Arcy Cup Final at Doncaster Rovers’ ground and the next day will be aiming to win the Sheffield Sunday Senior Cup.

They take on Athersley Rec in the final at the Olympic Legacy Park, Attercliffe (formerly Don Valley Stadium) at 3pm. AFP have won it just once previously, in 2011.