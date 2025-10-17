Adventurous trio fly the flag for Rotherham at Chicago Marathon

Stateside: Laura Mann, Harry McGregor and Graeme Dodd at the Chicago Marathon

THREE runners were left with memories to treasure after treading the roads of one of America’s great cities.

The trio from Rotherham Running Club proudly represented the club at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, delivering impressive performances on one of the world’s most iconic marathon stages.

Harry McGregor led them home in a superb time of 2 hours 57 minutes, breaking the three-hour barrier and setting a strong benchmark for the team.

Laura Mann followed in an excellent 3 hours 28 minutes, maintaining consistent pace throughout and finishing with a smile in front of the cheering crowds along Grant Park.

Completing the Rotherham contingent, Graeme Dodd battled through injury to record a determined 4 hours 15 minutes and showed great grit and commitment to finish despite challenging conditions.

The Chicago Marathon is one of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. It attracted more than 45,000 runners from across the globe and was blessed by near-perfect autumn weather, with a lively city atmosphere adding to the occasion.

RRC’s John Fellows said: “All three athletes expressed pride in flying the flag for Rotherham on the international stage. It was a fantastic achievement that reflects our club’s growing presence and spirit.”