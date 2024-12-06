Table toppers Dinnington in action earlier this season

​DINNINGTON RUFC have smashed the club’s all-time scoring record.

Their 95-7 blitz of Northallerton at Lodge Lane last weekend was the highest ever by a Dinnington first team.

It also means the side led by head coach Matt Challinor has a perfect 11 wins from 11 at the top of Yorkshire Two so far.

Challinor said: “Even though we have had some close wins lately, things have been coming together and we knew someone was going to be on the end of a big score.

Try! It's turning in a classic campaign for Dinnington RUFC first team. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

"Northallerton are at bottom but they are still a creditable team and it was all about managing expectations.

"We started well and a lot of our tries we would have scored against any team in our league.”

Dinnington are nine points clear of nearest challengers Yarnbury at the halfway stage of the season.

They’ve been helped by the return of Challinor and Jonny West on the coaching side assisted by another player with Clifton Lane connections, Alex Dolly, who still plays at a high level with Doncaster Knights.

"We had a good run when Craig West was in charge for a few years,” added spokesman Russell Winters.

"With players, its all about cycles over time but it really helps when you have people like Matt and Johnny come back. With a big of luck it could be an invincible year.”

Meanwhile Dinnington U15s pair Noah Dimitri and Thomas Henderson have been selected for the Leicester Tigers Junior Academy.

They came through trials attended by more then 160 players from schools and clubs across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire to win their places.