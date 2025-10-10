800 runners and new venue get Rotherham 10K back on the front foot

Nice backdrop: Rotherham 10K runners in front of Wentworth Woodhouse

THE Rotherham 10K made a successful return with brand new surroundings and a bumper turnout.

Taking place for the first time since 2023, the event switched to a new base at Wentworth Woodhouse on Sunday and it proved a big draw as all 800 places were filled – a record.

There were 717 finishers and although they were blessed by bright and sunny weather, strong winds faced the runners on the ascent back up to the finish in front of the house.

That didn’t stop Rotherham taking two of the top three places in the women’s race.

Trophy time: Rob Watkinson receives the First Rotherham Runner award from the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Haroon Rashid

Rebecca Friar from Rotherham Running Club was first in 40.58 and Marci Walsh of Rotherham Harriers was runner-up in 41.20.

Bridget Coomber (Denby Dale) came home third in 42.08.

Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club filled the first three places in the men’s race, won by Joseph Harding in 34.26 ahead of Jimmie Stuart and Daniel Smith, who both clocked 35.15.

Rob Watkinson of Rotherham Harriers was fourth in the race, making him the first Rotherham runner home and the winner of the over-50 category.

Women's race Rebecca Friar of Rotherham Running Club

South Yorkshire Police Sports & Social club won the Corporate Challenge trophy.

Headwinds, tailwinds and hills were to the forefront and the conditions were best described as "character building " as the runners battled against the remnants of Storm Amy.

Organiser Steve Gaines said: “The feedback from runners was positive – many liked the event and the course.

"We will aim to make this an annual event if we can but that is obviously subject to agreement from Wentworth Fitzwilliam Estates.”

Rotherham Harriers' Marci Walsh, second in the women's race

The Rotherham 10K had a new sponsor, Places Leisure, and again supported Age UK Rotherham as the designated charity.

Organisers thanked Wentworth Woodhouse and Wentworth Fitzwilliam Estates for their co-operation and the course marshals from Kimberworth Striders, Rotherham Running Club and Rotherham Harriers, who also supplied six runners to help the runners get their race pace right.

Thanks also went to Rotherham Radio for on-the-day commentary and to the staff from Places Leisure who handed out race numbers.

There was appreciation too to the local volunteers, including a group from McDonald’s Aldwarke.

Full race results can be found at https://timemyrace.co.uk/rotherham-10k

More on the Rotherham 10K in this week’s Advertiser