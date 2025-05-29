67-million-to-1 feat gives golfer a round to remember at Rotherham Golf Club

Ace work: Kevin Popplewell enjoys his two holes-in-one

A GOLFER bagged two holes-in-one – in the same round.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Popplewell managed the extraordinary feat at Rotherham Golf Club, and in the process shot a gross score lower than his age.

Both of Kevin’s aces were achieved with the same club, with well-struck 3 hybrids finding the bottom of the cup on the 3rd and 14th holes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His achievements have odds of 67-million-to 1 but unfortunately for Kevin he never backed himself.

Rotherham Golf Club

He did, however, follow tradition and treat members to a whisky that was left on the bar.

It was has been a while since I did a golf write-up for the Advertiser.

The rather nice weather has seen me have less time to do the piece due to being out on the course. The rain of last weekend offered an ideal opportunity to sit down and put together a catch-up and whilst no golfer wants rain this time of year, hopefully I can find the time moving forward.

The SUGC Scratch League got underway earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 1 Rotherham have made a strong start with a 6-2 win at Sickleholme followed up with a 5-3 success at home against Hallowes.

Wath have suffered 6-2 defeats in their opening couple of Division Two games, firstly at home to Lindrick and then to Waterfront, who were beaten 6-2 in week 1 at Crookhill.

In to Division 3, Sitwell went down to a 7-1 defeat at Sandhill followed by a 4-4 draw with Tankersley.

Phoenix have opened up with two 4-4s in Division 4 against Wortley and Bawtry while in Division 5 Roundwood and Grange also shared the spoils in week 1, as did Grange against Bondhay in week 2. Roundwood were soundly beaten 7-1 at Doncaster Town Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week’s fixtures: Rotherham v Hickleton, Wath v Crookhill, Abbeydale v Waterfront, Sitwell v Doncaster, Phoenix v Rother Valley, Roundwood v Lees Hall.

Despite not playing too badly, Charlie Daughtrey missed the cut in last week’s Brabazon Trophy, played at Hankley Common.

Hee will hope to rediscover his form in this week’s Scottish Amateur Championship at Northern Berwick.

Fellow Rotherham GC member Lucas Martin did make the cut but finished in a creditable 29th place. Lucas will join Charlie in Scotland this week.