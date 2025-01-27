456,000 reasons to smile for Dinnington Community Boxing Club after double lottery boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MOST people would be popping champagne corks after coming into some lottery cash.

But Ian Huddleston isn't – and he has hit the jackpot twice.

In all, his sports club has collected a whopping £456,000 from the National Lottery over the past four years to continue its brilliant work steering local kids on the right path through the power of boxing.

It's the stuff dreams that are made of.

Happy faces at Dinnington Community Boxing Club

We should point out it is not all going in Ian's pocket, though!

He earned the hands-outs after applying to the National Lottery for funds for his mission to help children, some of whom are from deprived backgrounds or are behaviourally challenged, in Dinnington and Maltby.

After the second lottery windfall, Ian described his own emotion as relieved rather than ecstatic because it meant he and his coach Alex Palfreyman can plan for the next two years as they seek to grow their operation and recruit more people to run their six day (and night) operation.

These are heady days for Dinnington Community Boxing Club (DC Boxing,) which was launched in 2019, around the time Ian left his job at Rotherham Federation (RotherFed) a charity aiding local communities.

Youngsters are put through their paces at Dinnington Community Boxing Club

Ian plodded from door to door asking locals what their kids needed in the area, and then set about applying for grants from various funding pots.

Since then DC Boxing has helped more than 9,000 youngsters.

His first Lottery application in 2021, for £120,000, was rubber-stamped by administrators, paving the way for work at Dinnington and then Maltby, based at the two main high schools serving those districts.

The small team concentrated on interacting with youngsters, providing them with healthy lifestyle choices, and free access to coaching and boxing paraphernalia.

Ian Huddleston of Dinnington Community Boxing Club

Various grants kept the club ticking over but were never going to last forever, with wages, rent and equipment to finance...alongside an ever-growing number of people wanting to use their facilities. Ian went back to the National Lottery's Reaching Communities and last month it was revealed that they had secured a further £336,000 over two years, meaning they can expand their service, while employing four people, one of them part-time, until April 2027.

The DC Boxing leadership has come across many cases where children have behaved badly in class - and in some cases been isolated from them - but have learned to accept the disciplines of boxing training and the importance of being part of a team.

"We use boxing as a vehicle to build trust. We build friendship groups, talk to children, and feedback to the schools" said father of two Ian, (45) from Whiston.

"We've got busier and busier with classes through the week for children, disabled groups, women and girls.

Ring session at Dinnington Community Boxing Club

"So getting the last Lottery grant was a massive weight off our shoulders. It was a really good grant, a relief because we want to continue building on our good work in Rotherham and eventually, hopefully, in Sheffield, too.

"We are making a difference, trying to get people fit, healthy and active.

"One kid we worked with, for example, had been really struggling.

"When it came to thinking about leaving school, he didn't know what he was going to do and hadn't seemed interested in anything. But he managed to get an engineering apprenticeship, which is great.

"Another used to hide under the stairs because of social anxiety. He went on to make new friendships.

"The latest money has given us breathing space to help more young people and explore potential new avenues over the next two years and push on and expand. There is no time to rest!"

Alex Palfreyman at Dinnington Community Boxing Club

Coach Alex, (33,) from Carlton in Lindrick, who is also Ian's project delivery co-ordinator, was a one-time amateur at Sheffield Boxing Centre.

But a severe injury to his arm stopped him from competing.

He now loves his job, though.

"Not many people get a living out of the boxing, so it is fantastic for me" he told the Advertiser.

He said the second grant payment to the club had been "life-changing" - he felt like he'd won the lottery himself.

More importantly, he said, the money and what it provided would help level the playing field for members of the public.

Local MP Jake Richards describes the club as "an invaluable asset to Dinnington and the wider community."

He also said: "DC Boxing also played a huge role after the horrendous scenes in Wath over the summer. They organised events to show unity and solidarity in the face of division. Well done Ian and the whole team."