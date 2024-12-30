The courts at Moorgate Tennis Club.

MOORGATE Tennis Club wants to up its game in the new by relaying its courts.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club needs to find £70,000 which would see its four existing tarmac courts at Moorgate Avenue replaced with ones with artificial grass.

The surface brings the promise of better tennis and eases wear and tear on players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did a poll of the members and it was two to one in favour of artificial grass,” said secretary John McGleave.

Moorgate Tennis Club. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

"It’s offers a consistent bounce and the biggest benefit is that it is less wearing on the joints. Those benefits tend to be for the top players and the older players.

“The tarmac has been down since 2012. We would have had to change it in a couple of years anyway but while the existing courts are still OK it is easier to lay carpet on top.

"Sadly,we can’t get any grants at all so we are looking into how we can find fund what needs to be done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorgate has been around since 1897 and continues to develop and improve year on year.

In an ideal world it would have extra courts to ease its reliance on using parks courts for some league matches.

"We do need extra courts because our motto is, ‘if you want to play league tennis then we’ll find a way to get you in,’” said John.

"This year we are the only club in the Winter League with five teams in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is OK when the matches involve two pairs but when it is three pairs you struggle to find parks courts that have three courts to start with.

"And, if they have, are there three courts you can actually play on and aren’t covered in moss.”

Mr McGleave cited Clifton Park as one such example.

Because although it has two good and well used courts, the third one nearest the basketball court has been out of action for months and not available for bookings.

Added John: “In my mind the third court there, and in the mind of the people who run it, is written off.

"Clifton Park is now a two-court facility.”