Local Sailing Club reopens
It is a small, friendly club with enthusiastic members of all ages and levels of experience. The clubhouse is well equipped with changing rooms, showers, lounge, kitchen and a licenced bar. Anyone interested is welcome to visit the club to find out more and how to get started. Sailing is on Sundays from 10am and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm plus Wednesday evenings during the summer. Further details are available on the club website: rotherhamsailingclub.org.uk.
Other activities either on or in the water include model yachting and open water swimming.
The Model Yachting Section of the sailing club race radio controlled model yachts on Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm and sail on Wednesday mornings from 10am. Visitors are always welcome. For further details see the Model Yachting Section of the sailing club website or the Rotherham Model Yacht Club website: rotherhammodelyachtclub.weebly.com/.
Open water swimming is run by Yorkshire Outdoor Swimmers and they normally swim on Saturday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. Further details can be obtained on their website: yorkshireoutdoorswimmers.com.
Paddleboarding and kayaking are activities the club are looking to offer in the future.