Rotherham’s Liam Kirk, Ben Bowns and Cole Shudra help GB to a world clean sweep

Last line of defence: Ben Bowns on duty in GB's win over Poland. Pictures by Dean Woolley

ROTHERHAM’S ice hockey golden boys have steered Great Britain back into the big time.

Maltby's Liam Kirk, Swinton goalie Ben Bowns and Kiveton Park's Cole Shudra all played key roles in five straight Great Britain wins in the World Championship Division I Group A series in Romania.

The hard-fought victories meant GB will play at the top level again next year in the 2026 World Championship in Switzerland.

And what a few weeks Kirk, in particular, has had.

Liam KIrk (centre) on duty for Great Britain. Pictures by Dean Woolley

He was a late arrival in the GB camp as he'd been busy guiding his German league team, Eisbaren Berlin, to the championship, his first at club level.

Arriving in Romania, he made an immediate impact, living up to GB coach Pete Russell's description of him: "Our best player...a game breaker".

Against Japan, he scored two goals and an assist, and against Italy, he went one better with a brace and twin assists.

He was granted more minutes on ice than the vast majority of his colleagues and oozed the confidence of a 25-year-old playing his sixth World Championship.

Cole Shudra in GB action v Poland. Pictures by Dean Woolley

Kirk excelled despite sharing in a team tragedy in Germany; fellow forward Tobias Eder passed away earlier this year.

He revealed: “We were really pulling for that the rest of the season and the play-offs, just playing for him. He was in our hearts, and we wanted to win it for him."

While Kirk was among the points for his nation, Bowns was denying opponents the same opportunity.

In the final game, he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Poland, stopping now less than 40 shots.

He made four crucial saves in the final period to ensure victory.

Earlier in the tournament he had clocked up a 90 per cent save ratio against Ukraine and a 96.97% success against Italy.

Shudra, who plays for Sheffield Steelers, iced just over 43 minutes in the series.

Head coach Pete Russell said of their success: “For a small hockey nation where our players are outnumbered by quality imports, that’s just amazing.

“We are going through a big transition period with our national team and this group are now carrying the flag of our country. They are doing it with enthusiasm, respect and pride.

“They are fighters and will put it on the line both mentally and physically. We are so, so proud of them.

"It’s about partnership and helping each other.”