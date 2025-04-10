Rotherham ice hockey trio in front line of GB’s world mission

Ben Bowns being congratulated by GB team mates. Pic by Dean Woolley

GREAT Britain ice hockey squad will lean heavily on three Rotherham-born players when the men's World Championship group games get underway this month.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GB will face hosts Romania in Division I Group A along with Italy, Japan, Poland and Ukraine from April 27 to May 3.

Their aim is to achieve an immediate return to the top-flight following relegation in Czechia this time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, with the team going through something of an overhaul, they will need goaltender Ben Bowns (Swinton) and skaters Liam Kirk (Maltby) and Cole Shudra (Kiveton Park) to be on top form.

Liam Kirk. Pic by Dean Woolley

Britain has lost the services of Cameron Critchlow, Evan Mosey and David Phillips and will have a new look as they take to the ice in the 2,500-seater Sepsi Arena in Sfântu Gheorghe.

They will have three debutants in Kieran Brown, Joe Hazeldine and Logan Neilson.

Bowns, (34) of Cardiff Devils, is at the other end of the scale – he has chalked up a hugely impressive 81 caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances in goal will likely be the biggest single influence on GB's tournament.

GB ice hockey men's team

Kirk (25) has been in great form in his first season with Eisbären Berlin of Germany, scoring 44 points in 48 games.

It is that standard of marksmanship that team boss Pete Russell will be hoping for in Romania. Kirk has 35 caps.

Shudra (26) has played more than 50 games for Sheffield Steelers this season and will be adding to his dozen caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All six teams will play each other once, with the top two sides being promoted to play in the 2026 World Championship in Switzerland.

GB begin the tournament against Ukraine on April 27 before facing hosts Romania the following day. Japan are the opposition on April 30 followed by Italy on May 1. Britain play Poland in the final game on May 3.