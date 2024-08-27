IN ACTION: Liam Kirk checks a Finnish opponent

LIAM Kirk has his heart set on appearing at the Olympic Games.

Maltby's ice hockey star will be in Great Britain's side that will compete in the Men’s Final Olympic Ice Hockey Qualification in Denmark, this weekend.

The tournament is a stepping stone to the Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Kirk wants to make history as the first GB team to reach the Olympic Games since St. Moritz 1948.

LINE-UP: Liam with the Union Flag before GB v Korea

They have to prevail against opponents Denmark, Norway and Japan to achieve qualification.

“I'm looking forward to meeting up with the GB guys and hopefully getting off to a good start in the tournament,” Kirk told Olympics.com.

“We know the system, the way it works, and we know it's going to be a tough group.

“We have an opportunity here to put GB hockey on the map even more, and to go to the Olympics would be a dream come true for all of us.”

The 24-year-old former Sheffield Steelers' winger admits qualification will need almost superhuman effort.

GB were beaten by both Scandinavian nations at this year’s World Championships, but that does not faze him now.

“They have a lot of NHL experience and young talent,” he explains, “it was a real close game to Denmark, but the Norway one was a relegation game for us.

“We didn't turn up on the day, and I think we let ourselves down as a group. I remember saying to a few of the guys at the end of that tournament that hopefully it will come full circle for us.

“But we've always had an underdog mentality, whatever tournament or teams we play against. So, if we keep that mindset, work our hardest and have that belief, we could put ourselves in a position at the end of the three games to go to the Olympics.

“To be playing in a national team tournament this early in the season to qualify for something as big as the Olympics, it's unusual, but you've got to be mentally tough and physically ready for it as well.

“Of course, we give ourselves an opportunity to dream. That's what life's about when you're younger, chasing those dreams and goals.

“When it comes down to being in the moment and being prepared to play, when the puck drops, that's when we're all dialled in and focused on the task at hand and doing our jobs: to help the team succeed and reach that goal of being at the Olympics."

The GB side includes Swinton's Ben Bowns and Cole Shudra from Kiveton Park.

Full Roster:

Netminders: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils), Jackson Whistle (Belfast Giants). Emergency Reserve Netminder: Lucas Brine (Glasgow Clan). Defence: Josh Batch (Cardiff Devils), Nathanael Halbert (HKM Zvolen), Evan Mosey (Cardiff Devils), Ben O’Connor (Dundee Stars), David Phillips (Hull Seahawks), Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Sam Ruopp (ERC Ingolstadt), Josh Tetlow (Nottingham Panthers). Forwards: Ollie Betteridge (Nottingham Panthers), Ben Davies (Cardiff Devils), Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers), Sam Duggan (Cardiff Devils), Liam Kirk (Eisbären Berlin), Robert Lachowicz (Glasgow Clan), Ben Lake (Belfast Giants), Cade Neilson (Glasgow Clan), Sean Norris (Guildford Flames), Brett Perlini (Cardiff Devils), Cole Shudra (Sheffield Steelers), Josh Waller (Guildford Flames).