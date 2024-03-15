WILLIAM DURGAN: heading to Finland with national team

William Durgan has been selected for the England National Team Programme and will play for his country’s AAA u14s in a tournament in Finland in April.

The Dinnington High School pupil was put forward for selection by his coaches from his club, Kingston Sharks, in Hull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William’s parents, David and Sharon, said: "We are immensely proud, not least because William was up against some tough competition in the trial process.

William Durgan of Kingston Sharks, on the ice

“What made it even more special this time was that he has been chosen to represent the AAA England team in Finland.

“Several early morning starts and lots of hard work have paid off.”

William has had a successful domestic season with Sharks U14s, winning the North 2 league and securing a position at the national finals at Ice Sheffield in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year he played for England at a tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia, helping his country win three out of five games.

Tracey and Gary Swift, from sponsors LHS Construction, praised the youngsters’ “fearless approach and positive attitude to all aspects of the game,” adding: “He is a joy to watch.”

William first took to the ice at the age of six.

Thanks have also gone to sponsors who have helped William along his journey. They are: David & Kelly Roose, Safe Haven Adolescent Care Group, Bradwell Skips, Tiger Home Improvements, Taylor Forgings Ltd, Pro Seal Smith Ltd, Jumbo Self Drive Ltd, LHS Construction - Yorkshire,