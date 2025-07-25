Ice hockey ace Liam Kirk embraces new pathway into the sport for kids

ONE of Rotherham’s most successful sporting exports is backing a plan to bring a free, new way into ice hockey for youngsters.

The scheme, organised by governing body Ice Hockey UK with backing from north America's National Hockey League, aims to break down the barriers that stop many youngsters trying the sport;, especially the high costs of equipment and limited access to rinks. Kirk, who came through the junior ranks in Sheffield and now plays professionally in Germany, said: “NHL Street Hockey gives children who love the game or are brand new to it an opportunity to experience playing in a fun, supportive environment. "It will be a great addition to the coaching programmes that we have and develop future talent through the IHUK pathway.” Kirk (25) practised hockey skills on the street, often on frozen roads outside his home in Maltby, and occasionally wore inline skates (rollerblades). His older brother, Jonathan, once recalled Liam skating from the age of two or three years old: "Our street actually froze over – we ruined both of our skates by skating on the street!" Great Britain winger Liam's rise from modest circumstances to the world stage shows what’s possible for those who grasp early chances in sport. The new street hockey sessions, using balls instead of pucks, will launch next season in six UK areas including South Yorkshire. Equipment will be provided and participants can also join learn-to-skate programmes. The NHL hopes the scheme will boost the sport’s profile; but for Kirk, the goal is to give kids access, enjoyment and a dream like he had.