All-Star Weekend Ice Hockey action is on Saturday and Sunday

ICE hockey enthusiasts from Rotherham are taking part in a special event which raises thousands of pounds for great causes.

They’ll join players from far and wide for the competition at iceSheffield organised by All-Star Weekend Ice Hockey.

The UK charity puts on regular events, the latest of which comes to South Yorkshire tomorrow and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players from Belfast to Bradford and from Glasgow to Gosport will be involved, among them George-Lee Hawkridge from Rotherham.

All-Star Weekend ice hockey is coming to iceSheffield

George said: “The event has been running since 2008 and has now raised more than £1 million for various charities.

"This year alone the eight charity teams taking part have brought in a combined total of £130,000.”

George plays roller hockey for Venom at the Bench Buddy Arena at Eastwood and trains with Sheffield Vipers ice hockey team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Grant, the goalkeeper for Venom, is one of the hard-working people behind the All Star Weekend competitions.

George, meanwhile, will be taking his place in the Help for Heroes side this weekend.

He added: “The organisers work so hard to arrange an event that gets 160 players raising so much essential cash for charities.

"The fact they’ve surpassed a million pounds this year is unreal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charities to benefit this time are Help for Heroes, Breast Cancer Now, Prostate Cancer Care, Barbarians, British Heart Foundation, Dreams Come True, Mental Health Hockey and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Matches start at 11am tomorrow.

More details at https://www.ukcharityallstars.com/