Ellliot Oades, part of the English Ice Hockey Association's elite player programme

The Winterhill School Year 8 pupil came through nine national trials – three in London and two in Sheffield – and will now travel to Finland in April with the country’s U13s boys team to play in one of the biggest ice hockey tournaments in Europe.

Elliott is considered to be one of the top prospects in the English Ice Hockey Association’s elite player programme.

Mum Eve said: “We are very proud of our son and would like to share the news with his home town as we would love Elliot to look back and realise what an achievement this is.”

Elliot is looking for sponsorship to help meet the cost of travel, kit and accommodation because they need to be funded by each individual player. Sponsorship would also support his progress with his league team, Sheffield Lasers, part of the Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy.