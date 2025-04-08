Well-deserved honour for Rotherham golf stalwart David Palmer

David Palmer of Rotherham Golf Club

​ONE of Rotherham’s most successful and enduring amateur golfers has been honoured at the age of 88.

​David Palmer has been awarded honorary membership of Rotherham Golf Club in recognition of his many years of service to the local game.

It was way back in 1945 when David joined Phoenix Golf Club.

While a member there he won the first of his eight Sheffield Union championships, also becoming the first Phoenix member to represent the Union.

David went on to represent the Union as well as Yorkshire and England.

He joined Rotherham GC in 1958 but kept on his Phoenix membership until 1972 and became one of the most popular figures at the club, winning more of his Sheffield Union events as well as numerous club competitions.

David was presented with his honorary membership by Rotherham GC manager Ashley Lerigo as part of the club’s drive-in which was held in February.

David said: “I am honoured to be recognised in this way at this great golf club.

"I’ve spent so much happy time here and made memories that have lasted a lifetime.”