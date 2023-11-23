​A GOLF club is raising its game by reaching out to women, older people and the under-privileged – and wants more people to get on board.

WARM WELCOME: Paul Canadine at Sitwell Park Golf Club. Picture: KERRIE BEDDOWS

Sitwell Park Golf Club's senior section membership recently passed the 100 mark and continues to swell.

A Women into Golf initiative is being launched and there are plans to go into poorer areas of the borough to unearth new golfers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are trying to pro mote more equality within our club,” said Paul Candine, senior section captain.

"As a golf club it’s about setting yourself apart from the crowd and giving something back to the community. We have a very healthy and active membership with a wide range of ages from 55 upwards.

"Our inter-club team matches and weekly club competitions keep our members active in a friendly environment for good health and well-being. Some of our members don’t play golf any more but are social members who enjoy friendship and good company.

"We play on a Tuesday but guys who are lonely or whatever can come in and have a coffee or a beer and lunch and have a chat with golfers and non-golfers. It’s a good atmosphere.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sitwell recently crowned a Golfer of the Year in Paul Batchford. It has its own Seniors Knockout competition and active seniors team.

No less than 41 members played in 18 matches in 2023 and next year fixtures have been added against the likes of Abbeydale, Renishaw and Tankersley.

The section’s eagerly awaited AGM and prize day is on December 7.

When winter gives way to spring, even more opportunities will open us as the course gets back into full swing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Next year the plan is to get into underprivileged areas of Rotherham, trying to sponsor people (prospective golfers),” added Paul.

"Our Women into Golf scheme will offer the first ten new members three months membership (May, June, July) for £90.

“There's a chance for people to take up a hobby in a friendly environment.”