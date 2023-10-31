​A YOUNG golfer aims to end the season in style and follow in the footsteps of some of the biggest names in golf this week.

BIG WEEK: Charlotte Colley.

Charlotte Colley, from Phoenix Golf Club at Brinsworth, is taking part in the 2023 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Quinta do Lago in Portugal.

The 18-year-old is up against some of the finest young golfers from across Europe at the Algarve final, which runs until tomorrow.

The prestigious South Course at Quinta do Lago is a par-72 layout recently named Europe’s Best Golf Course and Portugal’s Best Golf Course at the 2023 World Golf Awards.

The headline sponsor of the event since 2019, Rose forms part of an illustrious roll call of iconic names who were victorious in the tournament at the start of their respective careers. His recent winning Ryder Cup colleagues Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick both put themselves on the map with success at the event, as did Ladies European Tour stars Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Melissa Reid and Carly Booth.