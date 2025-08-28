Rotherham golf quartet make the cut at County championships

By Richard Bee
Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
Rotherham Golf Club's Lewis Hollingworthplaceholder image
Rotherham Golf Club's Lewis Hollingworth
LOCAL golfers again performed well in both the Yorkshire and Sheffield Amateur championships.

Best placed in the Yorkshire Amateur at Cleveland was Charlie Daughtrey, whose four-round total of 286, 2 under par, was good enough for an eighth placed finish, ten shots behind winner Max Berrisford.

It was a excellent three days for Waterfront’s Frankie Houlgate also.

He carded rounds of 74,70,78,69, for a 281 total and 14th place.

Frankie Houlgate from Waterfront Golfplaceholder image
Frankie Houlgate from Waterfront Golf

Other local players to make the cut were Rotherham’s Lewis Hollingworth, who finished on 296 (+8), and Sitwell’s William Bracha (+17 and in 43rd place).

Next up was the Sheffield Amateur at Hillsborough, where again Daughtrey was the best place local with a 3-under-par 68, just one shot behind winner Tom Stanley of Hickleton.

Charlie’s third-placed finish sees him qualify for the matchplay stages at Abbeydale this weekend, where he faces Ashton Rollitt of Lees Hall.

Running concurrently at Hillsborough was the 6-25 handicap competition in which Sam Angell of Rotherham was the best of the local performers, shooting 34 points and finishing three points behind the winner.

John Proctor, of Dore and Totley, David Ellis of Grange, finished on 30 points along with Willis Turner of Wath.

