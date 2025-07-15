Rotherham Golf Club in drive for league and county honours

Yorkshire challenge: for Jack Whaley and the Rotherham Golf Club team

IT’S all to play for in the SUGC Scratch League as the season enters its final swing.

Rotherham travelled to Hallowes needing a win to keep alive their title hopes alive and returned with an excellent 6-2 victory.

It is a victory that leaves them ten points behind Wheatley, who have played a game more and still have to travel to Rotherham in what could be a nerve jangling title decider.

Rotherham are away to Hickleton this week in another crunch top-of-the-table clash.

It has not been the best of seasons for Wath in Division Two, now relegated to Division Three after an 8-0 loss at Worksop.

Waterfront have given themselves a chance of staying helped by an excellent 6-2 win away to Lindrick.

In Division Three, Sitwell are still looking over their shoulders but could also make a late promotion push despite a 5-3 defeat at Tankersley.

Sitwell are currently mid-table – eight points ahead of Serlby in the drop zone and 16 points behind Dore in the promotion spots, with Dore still needing to travel to Sitwell.

A 8-0 win for Phoenix against Beauchief sees the Brinsworth side promoted back to Division Three while, in Division Five, Grange shared the points with runaway leaders Doncaster Town Moor.

This week’s fixtures: Hickleton v Rotherham, Waterfront v Worksop, Wath v Abbeydale, Doncaster v Sitwell, Stocksbridge v Phoenix, Lees Hall v Grange, Roundwood v Bondhay

ROTHERHAM travel to Lindrick next Wednesday when the former Ryder Cup venue plays host to the Yorkshire Union 1st Division Team Championship.

Rotherham are expected to field their strongest side, including America college student Jack Whaley making one of his final appearances before travelling back over to the States ahead of the new term.

Rotherham have a tough task, with hosts Lindrick, Wheatley and Hickleton amongst the 16-club field hoping to take the top-team-in-Yorkshire honours.

THE Banning Cup at Tinsley Park is fast approaching.

Scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 2, entries for the prestigious 36-hole event – previously won by Advertiser golf correspondent Richard Bee – are still being taken.

For more information or to enter visit the Tinsley Park Golf Club website.