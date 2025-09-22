Rotherham Golf Club are the champions of England

The winning Rotherham team of Charlie Daughtrey, Lewis Hollingworth and Lucas Martin with the English Men’s Champion Club trophy. Photo by Leaderboard Photography/England Golf

ROTHERHAM Golf Club men’s team have become national champions.

The trio of Charlie Daughtrey, Lewis Hollingworth and Lucas Martin were crowned 2025 English Men’s Champions after 36 holes of action at The Oaks club near York.

They finished on +10 overall across Saturday and Sunday to beat their nearest rivals Henbury (Gloucestershire) and Moor Hall (Warwickshire) by just two shots.

With all three players’ scores counting towards their team score, Daughtrey finished +2 across 36 holes, with Hollingworth and Martin both shooting +4. That was enough to earn Rotherham victory in front of their home support in Yorkshire.

Rotherham's winning team and their supporters celebrate at The Oaks. Photo by Leaderboard Photography/England Golf

Moor Hall trio John Paul Banbury (+7), Daniel Bardsley (+7) and Rob Bardsley (-2) fought well to earn a tied-second placed finish alongside Henbury, who had Calum Mortimore (+12), Michael Day (+5) and Nick Day (-5) to thank for their efforts.

Nick Day had a remarkable front nine on the final day, shooting a 6-under front nine (30) on his way to a round of 68 (-4), which was enough to earn him the individual title across 36 holes by two shots.

Brahma Patel (Addington Palace, Surrey) was second, with Rob Bardsley (Moor Hall) in third.

Check out the final leaderboards by clicking here.