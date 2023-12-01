DANNY WILLETT is using the same steely qualities that made him a Masters champion to overcome a painful injury that has been hampering his career.

SMILING THROUGH: Danny Willett with his injured shoulder.

The Rotherham Golf Club member had a shoulder operation a few weeks ago and is resigned to being out of the sport for "a hell of a long time".

But the 36-year-old is employing the same grit and determination needed to secure a green jacket at the Augusta National, back in 2016.And Willett believes he can return to golf as good as ever.

He had been forced to pull out of the Irish Open with the injury and is sharing his journey towards fitness on his Instagram page.The "long road to Rehab starts NOW" he wrote.

"I wanted to try to document and share some of the work I’ve been doing post-surgery…Feeling positive about the journey ahead and can’t wait to be back out there soon."

In a video on the social media site, father of two Willett, who joined Rotherham GC as a teenager in 2005 and went on to become the world's number one amateur, said: "I have had a lot of injuries in my career but this shoulder wasn't allowing me to do what I wanted to do.

"I couldn't practice as long as I wanted to, I couldn't train the way I wanted to. Ultimately then you don't play the way you want to."

Initially, he'd thought he'd suffered one tear in his shoulder, but it turned out to be two.

At that point, he decided to go for a "mini shoulder MOT" where the surgeon "cleared stuff out".

The procedure seemed to have worked well – which is music to the athlete's ears, given his recent history.

"I have been struggling with it for a while," said Danny, who lives in the Rotherham area. "It kind of got to a stage where I could maybe play two, three, or four holes, and then something would go and it would just hurt."

He'd have the sensation of pins and needles in his hand and his grip strength disappeared.