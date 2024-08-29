CHAMPIONS: (back row) Robert Norton, Chris Archer, Steve Pearce; front: Pat Smout, Neil Windle, Matt Smout

​ROTHERHAM Golf Club pair Steve Pearce and Chris Archer produced a superb comeback to win the Inter-club Foursomes final and add to its already bulging 2024 trophy cabinet.

With the final at one game all following comfortable wins for either side in the first two matches – Pat and Matt Smout the Rotherham winners – opponents Hillsborough were strong favourites to win after defeat for Robert Norton and Neil Windle left the Sheffield team on the 14th tee at Lindrick 4up.

But the Rotherham pair won 14, 15 and 16 with pars before halving 17 in bogey fives thanks to a 35 foot putt for a five by Chris after both pairs struggled down the 360-yard hole.

Standing on the 18th tee, Pearce teed up his tree-worn golf ball knowing he needed something special because a win on the hole was a must to force extra holes.

It ended with Archer sinking two putts from 25 feet to take the match back down the first hole.

He and Pearce then held their nerve to play it better than their opponents, who conceded when they failed to hole out for a five.

Club captain Richard Boor said: “We’ve had a great year as a club on the course and to win this in the way we have, with a never-say-die attitude, is testament to the spirit amongst the lads”

Rotherham will collect the trophy, along with the others the club has won this year, at the SUGC annual dinner in November.

Meanwhile, Charlie Daughtrey was the best placed of local golfers in the Yorkshire Amateur Championship at a windy Ganton.

He shot rounds of 75,76,80,73 in extremely challenging conditions to finish seventh, 11 shots behind winner Jake Snowden.

Consolation for Charlie is that he qualified for the Yorkshire Matchplay to be played in September.

Daughtrey’s fine form continued into the Sheffield Amateur Matchplay where he played Sitwell’s William Bracha in the last 16 and closed out victory on the 15th.

In his last-eight match Charlie set up a semi-final against Dylan Graveling of Birley Wood after a two-hole victory over Hickleton’s Steve Bridges.

The semi-final and final are at Lindrick on September 15.