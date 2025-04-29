Juniors from Waterfront Golf win Home Nations title

Waterfront Golf's victorious juniors

JUNIORS from Waterfront Golf Club have become national champions.

The youngsters, the reigning England champions, beat off good competition to win the 2025 Home Nations Junior title at Carlisle Golf Club in Cumbria.

The team of Ethan Clark, Luke Baldwin, Cian Lowry, Lyla Hitchener, Jessie Lane and Darcy Bembridge prevailed over two days lift the trophy, winning all three matches against Scotland champions Whitecraigs from Glasgow and its runners-up Drumpellier from Lanarkshire, plus England runners-up Wrag Barn from Wiltshire.

Waterfront beat Drumpellier 5-1 in their first match and were on the right side of the same scoreline against Whitecraigs.

The club from Wath returned the following day to outscore Wrag Barn 5-1 and collect the Nigel Dolton Trophy.

The competition saw Ethan play off a 1 handicap alongside team-mates Luke (4 hdcp), Cian (6), Layla (11), Jessie (16) and Darcy (20).

It finished with an England 1-2 because Wrag Barn finished second ahead of Whitecraigs in third and Drumpelier in fourth.

Waterfront become the 31st holders of the championship.

They’d won the English leg back in October at the Crowborough Beacon club in Sussex.

