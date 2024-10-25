William Bracha receives his trophy from Sitwell Park Golf Club captain James Haddon, with runner-up Tom Davies looking on

​A GOLFER has been crowned Rotherham Junior Matchplay champion for the third year in a row.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Bracha’s achievement is a first in the competition’s long history.

The 39th championship was held once again on his home course at Sitwell Park and after the morning nine-hole qualifying four juniors went through to the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Clarke from Waterfront was drawn to play the eventual champion while Luke Baldwin, also from Waterfront, faced Tom Davies from Sitwell.

In the first semi Will won the first two holes but then Ethan came back at him, taking the next two to square the match.

Will then went 2-up with two to play but Ethan won the next to make it 1down with one to play before Will won the last to win 2-up.

The second semi saw Tom Davies take the first hole before Luke Baldwin took the second to draw level.

Tom then took over and ran out a 3+1 winner.

The 12-hole final lived up to expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Will won the first hole with a birdie, the second hole was halved before Tom won the third and fourth to go 1 up. The fifth hole was halved.

Will then won three out of the next four holes, taking the ninth with an eagle 2 to go 2-up at the turn.

Tom won the 10th to go back to 1down but Will made an eagle 2 at the 11th hole to win the championship 2+1.

Organiser Tony Adams said: “Great golf was played by all the juniors but the two eagles in the final gave William the championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event was once again played in a competitive but respectful spirit. It was another very successful day played on an excellent course.”

The prizes and trophy were presented by Sitwell Park club captain James Haddon.

Thanks went to him and the members of Sitwell Park for their welcome and to club professional Nick Taylor for his help on the day.

Once again the prizes were generously donated by Ping Golf and the event was supported by the Golf Foundation.

The 40th championship will be held at Sitwell Park on Sunday, September 21 2025.

2024 champion Will hopes to go to the USA on a golf scholarship after attending Wath 6th form.