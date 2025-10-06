It’s four Rotherham junior golf titles in a row for US-bound William Bracha

Champion: Rotherham Junior Scratch Matchplay Championship winner William Bracha with runner-up Isaac Day and Richard Ogley, vice captain of Sitwell Park Golf Club

AMERICA-BOUND teenage golfer William Bracha has won the Rotherham Junior Scratch Matchplay Championship for the fourth year in a row.

The Sitwell Park player, who will leave Britain to study and play in the United States next year, beat Rotherham Golf Club’s Isaac Day at Sitwell to lift the trophy.

The 39th staging of the competition started with the morning qualifiers, after which William was drawn to play clubmate Tom Davis in the first semi final and came through 3+2.

Isaac’s experience told when he beat ten-year-old Grayson King from Rotherham GC in the other semi-final to set up the decider against the defending champion.

William produce two birdies in the first four holes to go 2 up.

Isaac got a hole back at the par 3 fifth to go 1 down but William’s quality showed and he held on to win 2+1.

Fortunately for other junior golfers with designs on winning the trophy, he will not be able to play in 2026 because he goes to America in August to start a four-year gold scholarship in Ohio.

The trophy and prizes were presented by Sitwell vice captain Richard Ogley and once again kindly provided by Ping Golf and the Golf Foundation.

Organiser Tony Adams thanked the parents and grandparents who turned up to support the juniors as well as Sitwell Park members and club professional Nick Taylor for extending such a warm welcome.

"All the games were played in an excellent spirit on an excellent golf course despite the previous day’s rain,” added Tony.

The 40th Rotherham Junior Scratch Matchplay Championship will be held at Sitwell Park on Sunday, September 27 2026.