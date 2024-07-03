The winning Rotherham team Lewis Hollingworth, Lucas Martin, Charlie Daughtrey and Jack Whaley.

ROTHERHAM Golf Club capitalised on home advantage in the Sheffield Union Team Championship, winning the competition by nine shots and shooting some excellent scores in the process.

First-up Jack Whaley led from the front, shooting a best of the day 65.

Charlie Daughtrey, in the group behind, shot 69 – a round that could’ve been two of three shots better – while Lewis Hollingworth and Lucas Martin carded 74 and 73 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s three wins in a row now for Rotherham, who will collect the trophy at their annual dinner.

Other notable scores from local players included Tom Stanley, who shot 71 to part enable Wath to finish fifth.

Nyle Challinor’s 73 contributed to Sitwell finishing 12th and Waterfront head greenkeeper,Richard Jones shot 68 as Lindrick finished second.

Total scores of local clubs: Rotherham 281, Wath 298, Phoenix 312, Sitwell 314, Waterfront 321.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a better day for Wath in the Yorkshire 3rd Division Team Championship, played at Abbeydale,on a fast, firm course with tricky greens.

Courtesy of Tom Stanley, Danny Garner and John Connelly, Wath won the event and qualified for Division 2 to be played at The Oaks next week.

Tom shot 72,69, for a 1 under par 36 hole total, the second best score of the day. Danny shot 77,78, and John 80,78, a 6 round total of 454, beating the hosts by two shots.

Wath will hope to join Rotherham in the 1st Division Championship, an event to be played at Pannal on July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham booked their place in the SUGC Second Teams Foursomes semi-final with a resounding 3-0 win against Sickleholme at Hillsborough.

Led from the front by Andy Cooper and Robert Norton, who won their match on the par 3 18th, Chris Archer and Nick McCall had a more comfortable night, with a 5/4 win.

Father and son pair Pat and Matt Smout completed the win with a 4/2 win.