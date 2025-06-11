County team challenge for Sitwell and Phoenix golf clubs
They are contesting the Division 4 event at Bondhay, with Sitwell represented by Teejay White, Nathan Muffett and Steve Haggerty and Phoenix by Phil Badger, Isaac Marks and Scott Foulds.
Both teams will hope for a top-six finish to earn a place in the Division 3 event at Otley later this month.
Back to the Sheffield Union Scratch League, Richard Bee was Rotherham’s only winner in a 6-2 defeat at Hillsborough. Waterfront had a excellent 6-2 victory against Lindrick but it wasn’t a great week for Wath, who suffered a 7-1 home defeat to Worksop.
Division 3 action saw Sitwell slip 6-2 at Dore while Phoenix returned from Beauchief with a 4-4 in Division 4.
Grange lost 6-2 at Doncaster Town Moor in Division 5.
This week’s fixtures: Rotherham v Hallamshire, Worksop v Waterfront. Abbeydale v Wath, Sitwell v Silkstone, Phoenix v Stocksbridge, Grange v Lees Hall, Bondhay v Roundwood
The Sheffield Plate takes place next week and a strong field has assembled for one of the premier events on the Sheffield Union fixture list. This year it has moved to Rotherham Golf Club.
Charlie Daughtrey will hope to make the most of home advantage, as will in-form Brandon Perry, who shot 67 last Sunday. Frankie Houlgate has shown glimpses of form this year and is always one to watch.
Let’s hope all local players are win with a chance heading up the 36th hole.
