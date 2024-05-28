Busy summer for Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture by Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans’ pursuit of new blood for Rotherham United will continue – even when he’s on holiday.

Even though the Millers manager is planning a few days away with his partner next month, it will be a mixture of business and pleasure.

“​I think she's said we're going away for eight days in June,” he said. “It won't be the first time she's had to book her mum or dad to go with her and give late notice of a ticket change.

“As you know, I live and breathe it. Nothing will change. Even if I do have a week or so away I will be on the phone every single day. Rob Scott knows it, Paul Douglas knows it, the chairman knows it.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: one of five new arrivals at Rotherham United so far

“The opposite to that is going away and switching off. Some can do it, I can't.

“I think if you switch off your guard is down and you're vulnerable. Our guard can't be down.”

Evans has wasted no time in getting transfer business done on his return to Rotherham.

Five new players are already through the door in striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, midfielder Shaun McWilliams, left-back Reece James as well as two experienced defenders in Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett who won League One with Portsmouth last season.

Two more newcomers are expected in this week.

Evans added: “You can’t get to the summer and rely on agents or the media to tell you what players are available. You have to have selected your players and that’s what you’ve got to work on.

"Our supporters have suffered for going on nine or ten months now.

“I can only think what we'd have achieved if I'd been here last August, even with the same squad.