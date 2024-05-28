Working holiday only for Rotherham United boss Steve Evans

By David Beddows
Published 28th May 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 15:26 BST
Busy summer for Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture by Jim BrailsfordBusy summer for Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture by Jim Brailsford
Busy summer for Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture by Jim Brailsford
STEVE Evans’ pursuit of new blood for Rotherham United will continue – even when he’s on holiday.

Even though the Millers manager is planning a few days away with his partner next month, it will be a mixture of business and pleasure.

“​I think she's said we're going away for eight days in June,” he said. “It won't be the first time she's had to book her mum or dad to go with her and give late notice of a ticket change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As you know, I live and breathe it. Nothing will change. Even if I do have a week or so away I will be on the phone every single day. Rob Scott knows it, Paul Douglas knows it, the chairman knows it.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: one of five new arrivals at Rotherham United so farJonson Clarke-Harris: one of five new arrivals at Rotherham United so far
Jonson Clarke-Harris: one of five new arrivals at Rotherham United so far

“The opposite to that is going away and switching off. Some can do it, I can't.

“I think if you switch off your guard is down and you're vulnerable. Our guard can't be down.”

Evans has wasted no time in getting transfer business done on his return to Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five new players are already through the door in striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, midfielder Shaun McWilliams, left-back Reece James as well as two experienced defenders in Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett who won League One with Portsmouth last season.

Two more newcomers are expected in this week.

Evans added: “You can’t get to the summer and rely on agents or the media to tell you what players are available. You have to have selected your players and that’s what you’ve got to work on.

"Our supporters have suffered for going on nine or ten months now.

“I can only think what we'd have achieved if I'd been here last August, even with the same squad.

“The players have bought into it on the training ground, they've bought into the new DNA.”

Related topics:Steve EvansJonson Clarke-HarrisShaun McWilliamsPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.