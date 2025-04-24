Winner-takes-all clash between Wombwell Town and Dearne & District

By David Beddows
Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:11 BST
Alex Wilkinson and twin brother Curtis Wilkinson after Dearne & District's semi-final win away to Wakefield AFC. Picture by Rebecca SillsAlex Wilkinson and twin brother Curtis Wilkinson after Dearne & District's semi-final win away to Wakefield AFC. Picture by Rebecca Sills
Alex Wilkinson and twin brother Curtis Wilkinson after Dearne & District's semi-final win away to Wakefield AFC. Picture by Rebecca Sills
​WOMBWELL Town and Dearne & District meet in a winner-takes-all promotion decider on Saturday.

A place in the top flight of the Northern Counties East League will be on the line in the Division One play-off final at the Recreation Ground at Wombwell (3pm).

Both came through their play-off semi-finals to set up the decider with the Wellers edging past Ilkley Town 2-1 and Dearne winning 1-0 at Wakefield AFC in front of nearly 1,000 spectators courtesy of Jamie Austin’s late winner.

Although Wombwell finished ten points ahead of Dearne in the regular season, they know the threat they pose.

Skipper Jack Dando said: “Dearne are a very good side that work hard and have quality all the way through the team. It’s going to be a very tough game.”

Admission is £5 (adults), £3 (concessions) and free for U16s.

