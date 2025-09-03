Wickersley CC oust holders to reach Montagu Cup final

Westville v Wickersley CC

​HOLDERS Westville have lost their grip on the Montagu Cup.

They were beaten 2-1 by Wickersley CC in the semi-final at Denaby Main's Tickhill Square ground on Tuesday.

Wickersley will play The Gate Inn in the final on Easter Monday – April 6, 2026 – at the Fireparts Stadium, Mexborough.

The Blades Super Draw League side started on the front foot when Ben Thornton superbly lobbed Westville's Andrew Nota from a narrow angle.

Wickersley CC scorers Ben Thornton & Michael Cuckson. Picture by Julian Barker

The lead was doubled midway through the first half when Kallum Nix's free kick was tipped onto the post by Nota, only for Michael Cuckson to react first to the rebound.

More was seen from Westville as attacking force in the second half.

Keiron Hirst flicked a pass to Justin Greenwood, who slotted past the advancing Peter Smith to halve the deficit.

Westville launched a series of long throws and corners into the box, all dealt with by the superb Wickersley defence. Hirst headed narrowly over with the best chance to level. The outstanding Louis Seddons almost extended the Cricket Club's lead only for his lobbed effort to be tipped over by Nota as Wickersley sealed their place in next year’s decider.

Westville under pressure from Wickersley CC in their Montagu Cup semi-final. Picture by Alex Roebuck

WOMBWELL Town exited the FA Cup with heads held high after losing to high-grade Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The Wellers enjoyed BBC coverage for their first qualifying round tie before going down 3-1 in front of a bumper crowd of more than 400 at Wombwell.

Oliver Fearon netted the reply and also scored in the 2-1 win home over Campion in the NCEL Premier Division on Tuesday. Jordan Kershaw slotted the other goal from the spot.

In Division One, leaders Dearne and District shook off a midweek defeat at Maltby Main to beat Ikley Town 3-1 and Doncaster City 2-0.