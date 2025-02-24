Rotherham United are six points above the relegation zone after defeat to Barnsley at the weekend.Rotherham United are six points above the relegation zone after defeat to Barnsley at the weekend.
Rotherham United are six points above the relegation zone after defeat to Barnsley at the weekend.

Where Rotherham United are now predicted to finish after wins for Burton Albion, Peterborough United and Northampton Town puts the Millers under pressure

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 17:12 BST
The Millers suffered more disappointment at the weekend after a derby defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

It leaves Rotherham in a lowly 14th place and in need of a few wins to get some momentum going.

The Millers are without a win in five games ahead of the trip to struggling Bnistol Rovers on Saturday.

Here is where Rotherham are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+50)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+50) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+23)

3. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+30)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

