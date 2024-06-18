Jamie McCart of Rotherham United

​THE chances of Rotherham United duo Josh Kayode and Jamie McCart finding new homes could soon increase as clubs get ready to turn their summer recruitment plans into action.

Both have been made available for transfer after spending time on loan last season at Carlisle and Barnsley respectively.

Manager Steve Evans, who returned from holiday last week , said: “I have been in touch with all the lads. The fact I’m away doesn’t stop myself and (head of recruitment) Rob Scott speaking numerous times a day because we are still trying to do our own business and to get our own squad right.

“I would expect in the next two weeks that interest will grow in different players as clubs formulate their plans.”

Josh Kayode

Neither centre-back McCart nor forward Kayode have played much for Rotherham over the last couple of years.

McCart (26) has had plenty of game time at Barnsley, playing more than 30 times last season before they lost in the League One play-offs.

Kayode has struggled with injuries but has had no shortage of suitors in the past.

Both have a year left on their deals.

Cameron Humphreys

Evans added: “Jamie and Josh know that if there is no movement from others on their part that when they come into the football club for pre-season training they will be treated with the utmost respect providing they treat us with the utmost respect.”

Meanwhile, the Rotherham boss has played down reports of interest in defender Cameron Humphries.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Second-tier clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers were reported to be tracking the centre-half, who still has a year to run on his contract.

“If he's mentioned with Wednesday then I’m not surprised if he’s mentioned with Thursday and Friday as well,” joked Evans.

“Cameron has been really good for me in the three games he’s played but we are not aware of any interest from any club.”