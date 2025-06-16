Val Hoyle gets BEM for more than half a century of service to women’s football in Rotherham

Val Hoyle at Roundwood, home of Rotherham United Women

A WOMAN who has devoted decades of her life to promoting women’s football in Rotherham has spoken of her shock at being awarded the British Empire Medal.

Val Hoyle served Rotherham United Women FC first as a player and then as a coach, manager, club secretary and now welfare officer in the space of 55 years.

She was nominated for the honour by her club.

"It was a total shock,” said Val. "I’ve often said, when I’ve been really busy, I need a medal as big as a dustbin lid.

"I don’t know whether people heard that and thought they’d better do something about it, but I had no idea.

"It has been difficult having to keep the news secret for six weeks before it was announced."

Val is among 90 people from Yorkshire honoured in the King's Birthday Honours.

"It’s nice to have the recognition, not only from the people who nominated me but from others,” she said.

"There have been so many kind comments from ex work colleagues and ex players going back years and years. Even neighbours have been round.

"It has been a funny 48 hours really. I don’t usually get pats on the back.”

Val will pick her award at a royal garden party later this year for her selfless work.

"You just get on with things,” she added. “ Sometimes I get fed up and think it’s time I packed in, but then again what would I do with my Sundays?”