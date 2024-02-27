Parkgate's Jack Haslam.

The Steelmen have lost only two of their 28 games in the Northern Counties East League this term but are the underdogs at Roundwood against a Tigers team pushing for promotion from the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division.

Parkgate manager Scott Mason said: “We played Worksop pre-season at their place and although it was only a friendly, it was a friendly leading up to the kick-off of the season.

"We competed with them but we don’t know what team they are going to bring this time. I’m sure Worksop will be taking it seriously because it’s a semi-final.

"We know they beat Emley 10-0 in the last round, so that’s what we’re up against.”

As in the quarter-final against Handsworth, Parkgate are expected to rotate their squad.

"We will change it around accordingly again,” added Mason. “We are comfortable with every one of our group starting games.

“We are expecting a good crowd and I’m sure they will bring a few.

"It would be nice to get to the final but we are playing Worksop, three leagues above and flying. We will give it our best shot and we’ll see what the outcome is."

Parkgate have reached the Senior Cup final only three times before, losing to Emley in 1998, Sheffield FC in 2006 and Stocksbridge in 2011, all at Hillsborough.

Worksop have lifted the trophy 13 times, the last time beating Maltby Main at Doncaster Rovers’ ground two years ago.