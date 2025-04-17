Underdogs add spice to Rotherham Sunday League finals day

By David Beddows
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
Brinsworth DC celebrate on of their three goals in the Rotherham Sunday League Cup semi-final win over Lord Nelson. Pictures by Alex RoebuckBrinsworth DC celebrate on of their three goals in the Rotherham Sunday League Cup semi-final win over Lord Nelson. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Brinsworth DC celebrate on of their three goals in the Rotherham Sunday League Cup semi-final win over Lord Nelson. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
AESSEAL New York Stadium has been confirmed the venue for the Rotherham Sunday League finals next month – and the first will be a David v Goliath clash.

​Sitwell Arms, from the third tier, will play Premier Division leaders and title favourites Brinsworth DC in the League Cup (Brian Beeley) final on May 11 (10.30am) having bumped out two top-flight teams en route.

Brinsworth got past Lord Nelson 3-0 to in last week’s second semi-final to book their place. Harry Day, Sam Green and Kyle Dustan got the goals.

The celebrations after the first finalwill abate in time for the Malcolm Gabbitas Trophy decider which follows at 2.30pm between AFC Monkwood and Thorpe Hesley Village.

Goal scorer Harry Day's unusual goal celebration for Brinsworth DC. Pictures by Alex RoebuckGoal scorer Harry Day's unusual goal celebration for Brinsworth DC. Pictures by Alex Roebuck
Goal scorer Harry Day's unusual goal celebration for Brinsworth DC. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Admission to both games is £5 (adults) with U16s going free with a paying adult. Both are sponsored by Towriss Accessible Transport.

Brinsworth are chasing a league and cup double and currently hold a one-point lead at the top of the Rotherham Round Table Premier after nearest rivals AFP Pewter Pot edged past Trades Rawmarsh last week 1-0. Justin Greenwood’s goal made the difference.

A distant third are Swinton Robin Hood, who beat Todwick Villa 1-0 with a goal from Ellis Hancock.

Lord Reresby hammered Jack in Box 7-0.

In the Cannon PR Championship, Thorpe Hesley Village beat AFC Maltby (Rudi Crabtree) 3-1 to as good as seal runners-up spot.

Red Lion Thorpe Hesley (Richie Bakuru, Oliver Chapman, Josh Denton) defeated Kiveton Park 3-0 and Ravenfield Cavaliers finished 3-3 with Elsie’s (Brad Parker, Kyle Skeldon, Corey Walker).

There is a busy programme of league games tonight.

