​A BIG character in local football as a player and then as a referee has died, aged 76.

Roy Maclean

Roy Maclean played in the Rotherham leagues before picking up the whistle and officiating matches for more than 40 years with his own straight-talking style.

"My dad was always well turned out, a bit of a ladies’ man," said his son, Julian.

"When he was refereeing he would give it back to the players’ verbally. He’d have a chat with them and tell them what he thought. He always stood up for himself.

"He was very loud, very confident. Some people might say he was a bit of a peacock. He was a bit of a character.”

Roy went by his birth surname Nodder during his playing days but later changed to his mother’s maiden name, Maclean.

Among the many tributes posted on social media this week, one related to a match he refereed that included his nephews, Lee and Ricci.

Roy booked both but insisted on asking for their names.

"One of them said: ‘you know who I am,’ but he still wanted the name,” smiled Julian.

“I’m pretty sure he knew what he was doing.

"He was making a point: ‘I might be your Uncle Roy but I’m the referee, I’m in charge here.’”

Roy also worked as a steward for Rotherham United and in later years attended get-togethers for the Mature Millers.

The club sent its condolences, as did Rotherham Referees Association, for which he was a long-standing member, joining in 1983.

Chairman Mick Bell said: “Roy dedicated his time to grassroots football and was still turning out close to his 70's. He would do any game, including the Rotherham Sunday League, County Senior, schools and youth.

"He was an active member and manager of our football team with Steve Mosby for many years, bringing new members to the society.

"He absolutely loved football, playing, refereeing and watching the Millers as well as many local matches.