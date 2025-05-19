Treble winners AFP Pewter Pot leave the best till last by lifting the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup

At the double: Alex Hardwick of AFP Pewter Pot heads in one of his two goals in the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup final against Athersley Rec. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

IT’S not very often a football team collects three cups in a week, let alone two in two days.

AFP Pewter Pot can claim that distinction after finally getting their hands on the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup, the most sought after prize in local Sunday football.

They beat Barnsley League champions Athersley Rec 4-2 at the Olympic Legacy Park at Attercliffe yesterday, barely 24 hours after seeing off Swinton Robin Hood 3-0 to win the Darcy Cup at the Eco Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

With the Rotherham Charity Cup banked four days earlier, it was as fine week’s work for everyone at AFP and their manager Scott McDonald. But it was the club’s first Senior Cup success in 14 years that tasted the sweetest.

AFP Pewter Pot with the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup

"No disrespect to the others, but this was the one we wanted,” said the team boss.

"We’ve been to four or five semi-finals and fallen short and then there was the 2020 final we got to that didn’t get played because of the pandemic. It’s a relief to finally win it.”

Athersley could have no complaints.

Better equipped technically, AFP’s players looked more at home on the 4G pitch and would have won by more but for last-ditch defending and some smart stops from veteran Rec goalkeeper George Jones.

Flying start: Jamie Austin celebrates his opener for AFP Pewter Pot in the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup final. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

The venue, on part of the the site of the old Don Valley Stadium, was as windy and squally as in the four years when Rotherham United played there.

After Jamie Austin's near post header had AFP in front, the conditions played a part in Louis Wardle’s fierce low free-kick that flashed through a crowd of bodies and into the corner of the net to give Athersley an equaliser.

Even though Alex Hardwick’s looping header from Mitchell Dunne’s flick put AFP back in front, another whipped-in free-kick caused hesitancy in their defence and Dale Brettoner tapped in for 2-2.

There was still enough time for AFP to have the last word of the half when Austin cued up Hardwick to nod his second of the afternoon, but they weren’t satisfied.

“We conceded two sloppy goals we could have defended better,” said the gaffer. “On chances we could have been 3-0 up at half time.

"The lads were on a bit of a downer so I picked them up. I knew if we picked it up five per cent then we’d go on and win.”

AFP duly did so, although credit to Athersley for hanging in until the deal was sealed with a beautifully worked fourth goal converted by Luke Skelton.

Max Skelton (no relation) was Man of the Match and it was refereed by Scott Ledger, the Premier League assistant referee.

Boss Scott and goalkeeper Ben Brunt were the only two survivors from AFP's only Senior Cup win in 2011 when they beat Arbourthorne at Bramall Lane.

"The surroundings this time were a bit different but the venue was better than I thought,” added the gaffer. "We were the best side and we deserved to win.

"Three cups? We’d have taken that at the start of the season.”

AFP Pewter Pot: Brunt, Bagley, Smith, Clarke, Max Skelton, Luke Skelton, Greenwood, Needham, Dunne, Austin, Hardwick. Subs: Hartshorn, Baxter, Hartley, Flint, Blakemore

Referee: Scott Ledger

Attendance: 342