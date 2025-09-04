Tough build-up primes Rotherham United Women for the battle

Adam Rawlings directs a Rotherham United Women training session

​AIMING to tap into the feelgood factor around women's football following the Lionesses' Euros win, Rotherham United Women kick off their league season on Sunday.

Promoted Gainsborough Trinity are the visitors to Roundwood for a 2pm kick-off.

The Millers finished third in the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Premier last season under boss Adam Rawlings.

It's been a summer of change, with a series of new faces giving the squad a new look ahead of their fresh challenge for promotion.

Rotherham United Women prepare for the new season with manager Adam Rawlings. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Rawlings is reluctant to make predictions or set targets beyond aiming to win the team's next game.

Reflecting on the pre-season programme, he said: "I think we’ve structured it really well.

"We’ve had a lot of competitive games and produced some really good performances throughout the whole pre-season.

"It’s just a case of being focused on our patterns, our decisions, and the things that are important.

"Ultimately, I don’t really care about results, but we’ve had a pretty good run, and hopefully that builds confidence in a brand new group.

"It hasn’t been easy; it’s probably been the hardest pre-season I’ve experienced. But we’ve come out of it with a really strong, collective and connected group.

"I think it’s been really positive."

Aside from Gainsborough, the Millers' opponents this season include old promotion rivals Mansfield and Chesterfield, while new additions include Loughborough Foxes and Wellingborough United.

"There are quite a few tough opponents," said Rawlings

"I used to coach at the Foxes, and their connection with Loughborough Lightning makes them a big favourite.

"Likewise, we know what the other strong sides will bring.

"In the last six years, no team that has been promoted from our league has lost more than one game so there's not really room for error.

"We have to make sure we are at the races for every opportunity."

