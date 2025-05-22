Top marks for Rotherham Schools Select football teams after trophy-laden year

League winners: Rotherham Schools Select U13s are also in a national final

SCHOOLS football is very much alive and kicking in Rotherham – and here’s the proof.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 season is to be remembered as one of the most successful campaigns in the history of the Rotherham Schools Select Football Association.

Affiliated with the English Schools Football Association and the Sheffield and Hallamshire District, it has long been a beacon for youth development. But this season they have reached new heights, winning silverware across multiple age groups and leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before this season the Association only had four trophies to its name. This season has produced 12, and there could be another in a forthcoming national final.

League Cup winners: Rotherham Schools Select U13s Girls

The U14s age group swept to a Yorkshire Federation League and Cup double and were unbeaten domestically. They added the North Derbyshire Youth Football League Division 1 title to cap off a near-perfect campaign.

Their achievements were matched by the U13s firsts, who topped the Yorkshire Federation League after winning every single league game. They narrowly missed out on the cup but are the first team from Rotherham Schools FA to ever reach a national final. That is scheduled for June 14 and will go out live on You Tube.

Rotherham’s U12s provided a double winning in both the Yorkshire Federation League and Cup campaigns while the U12s Development Team won North Derbyshire Youth Football League Division 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girls' programme flourished this year, with the U13s girls claiming the Yorkshire Federation League Cup and the U11s girls being crowned league champions in their age group while also finishing runners up in the cup.

Rotherham Schools Select U14s Development

But perhaps one of the most inspiring stories came from the U11s, who not only finished as runners-up in both league and cup competitions at their own age group but the Development Team showed their class and courage by winning the U12 League Cup in the North Derbyshire Youth Football League – while playing a year up.

Success wasn’t limited to the older age groups. The U9s capped their campaign in style by lifting the North Derbyshire Youth Football League Invitational Cup, providing a glimpse into a bright future for the association.

The RSSFA has 19 boys’ and girls’ teams in all.

Chairman Aaron Boyd said: "This season has been a testament to the strength of our programme, the dedication of our coaches and above all the talent and attitude of our players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Schools Select U9s

"We’ve not only delivered results on the pitch but also created an environment where young footballers from across Rotherham can thrive and express themselves.

“This is what Rotherham Schools Select is all about."