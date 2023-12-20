​STRIKER Tom Eaves has opened up about a difficult year at Rotherham United in which he was consigned to the shadows and misunderstood.

Goal: for Tom Eaves at Plymouth Argyle. Pic: JIM BRAILSFORD

Brought to the club last summer for a second spell, the 31-year-old has endured a rocky ride at AESSEAL New York Stadium interrupted by injury and lack of game time, consigning him to long periods as a spectator.

Professionally and personally, it has been a challenge for Eaves, whose goal away to Plymouth Argyle last weekend was his first for Rotherham since a loan spell ten years ago.

“It has been the most difficult year in my career, bar none, on and off the pitch,” he said.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson

“I had the worst possible start here, getting injured in the first week and then again when I got back in the team. I fell out of favour with the previous manager (Matt Taylor) who had his own ideas, and that’s fine.

“To sit back and watch from the bench, having not started a game this season, it has been incredibly difficult to be judged on five minutes here and there. Mentally it takes its toll.

“I have almost felt invisible the past year. It was partly injury and partly other stuff that left part of my brain saying ‘say the right thing’. I want to be candid about it, so perhaps that’s for another day.”

Eaves said the challenges of his professional life had impacted on family life and that he has been misunderstood by some.

“You move your whole life here and have four or five big life changes going on in the background. It’s not just been difficult for me. It’s been difficult for my fiance and baby as well. People don’t understand that,” he said. “My opportunities have been at a premium. I’ve not started a lot of games which is frustrating because I feel how I have trained and conducted myself has warranted starts.”

Eaves also thanked the fans who have supported him through the difficult times.

Now with a goal to his name and a new head coach in charge in Leam Richardson, Eaves wants to start turning his fortunes around ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leicester City and the Boxing Day home date with Middlesbrough,

“In my eyes my Rotherham career starts now,” he added.

