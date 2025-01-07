This one's for you, Hugh...big Dave Gwyther

​LONG-TIME Advertiser cartoonist Blist makes a re-appearance with a brand new offering rekindling memories of an old Rotherham United favourite.

​Millers supporters from the 1970s will remember Dave Gwyther, the big forward who found the net 45 times in 162 appearances from 1976 to 1980.

"My cartoon is a tribute to the giant Welshman. It requested by a fellow Millers supporter, Hugh Vaughan,” says Andy Cartledge, aka Blist.

"Hugh tells me the story of how when David signed for the Millers from Halifax. He lived at that time at Brighouse and Hugh lived at Bradford.

"As a daft teenager Hugh asked David if he could have a lift home from a Tuesday night game and David kindly obliged.

"Hugh once went by train from Bradford to Bristol for a league game and Gwyther saw Hugh as he was stepping off the team bus and said ‘Bloody Hell, how did you get here and why?’ He was Hugh’s hero back then and he is still in touch him to this day.”

Blist’s cartoon isn’t of an actual game but drawn in the style of the Roy of the Rovers comics.

He added: “I know these days we play our games at the the New York Stadium but if I’m honest it isn’t a patch on the old Millmoor ground for drawing. Millmoor had character and was steeped in history.

"This is no bad reflection on New York Stadium. She is is only a pup and in a 100 years time will be steeped in her own history for future Millers generations to look back on. For now, my time, I love drawing the old girl.”