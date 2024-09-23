Rotherham United have dropped into the relegation zone after defeat to Birmingham City.Rotherham United have dropped into the relegation zone after defeat to Birmingham City.
This is Rotherham United's new predicted finishing position after defeat to Birmingham City, plus points totals for Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Barnsley and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:40 BST
The Millers were beaten 2-0 at home to Birmingham City at the weekend.

The defeat leaves United in the relegation zone with just one win from their opening seven matches.

But can the Millers turn it around and live up to their tag as one of the pre-season promotion favourites?

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks League One will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

94pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+25)

2. Charlton Athletic

89pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+22)

3. Huddersfield Town

85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+21)

4. Wrexham

82pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

