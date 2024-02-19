Leam Richardson on duty against Watford on Saturday. Picture by JIM BRAILSFORD

Injuries, particularly to experienced operators, have hamstrung the club all season.

Shane Ferguson returned from nine months out to make a late appearance against Watford last weekend but others like Cohen Bramhall, Tyler Blackett and Grant Hall remain in the treatment room.

It has made the task of competing against better resourced Championship clubs even harder.

Shane Ferguson on the ball against Watford

“When I came in when we had 14 (fit) players and we had to get through Christmas,” said Richardson, speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Ipswich.

"The top teams can just roll players out while others have to be mindful of protecting people and injuries. Since I have been here we have been making substitutions so individuals stay available and so we can manage long-term injuries.

"We’ve had to change the team from Tuesdays to Saturday for no other reason than fitness levels and where people are at.

"You are juggling all sorts while also trying to compete against the Watfords and the Leicesters.

“That’s my job. That’s what we’re here for but in the future it will fundamentally get better.

"We won’t be making substitutions based on fitness levels.”

The return of Ferguson at least gives Richardson an extra option but even though the Millers head to Portman Road 14 points shy of the Championship safety line after four straight defeats, the Northern Ireland midfielder won’t necessarily be handed an immediate start after his hernia and groin issues.

Richardson said: "Shane has worked terrifically hard and he has been frustrated, as players are. Once they get given back from the physio they think they are going straight back on the pitch but we have to be mindful he has been out for nine months.

"We don’t want to lose him again just for something small when we have so many games left.”

Without an away win in 15 months, Rotherham head to Ipswich as rank outsiders.

After a wobble, Kieran McKenna’s team have won four of their last five and sit fourth in the table.

"We’re not kidding ourselves. We're in a tough league and a tough position,” added Richardson.

