These are the four teams the Supercomputer thinks will be relegated from League One as Rotherham United, Port Vale, Plymouth Argyle and more fight for survival

Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:26 GMT
The League One table looks much healthier for Rotherham right now after a run of three wins on the spin.

Wins over Northampton Town, Leyton Orient and Barnsley has seen the Millers climb the table to leave themselves four points clear of Port Vale in the final relegation place.

Below Millers, it’s shaping up to be an interesting relegation fight with some of the ‘bigger’ clubs – Peterborough, Reading. Plymouth and Blackpool – all finding themselves in early trouble.

Burton are predictably down there as ever but are making a good fight of it, while Port Vale will find it tough to stay up.

So which sides are going down and how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – thinks the season will go.

91pts (+38)

1. Cardiff CIty

91pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+27)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+13)

3. Bolton Wanderers

78pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

77pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

77pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

