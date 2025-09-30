88.4pts (+34,6)placeholder image
These are the four teams AI thinks will be relegated from League One as Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient and Blackpool fight for survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 11:35 BST
It’s tough going for Rotherham United right now.

The late defeat at Mansfield leaves the Millers still in the relegation zone after three straight defeats.

Blackpool and Peterborough also remain in the relegation zone after weekend defeats, while pre-season relegation favourites Northampton Town are sitting pretty after three wins in their last four.

There’s still an unusual look at the top end of League with Bradford City, Stevenage and Lincoln City all enjoying weekend wins.

They are being chased by a pack of big boys, including Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

84.9pts (+29.4)

1. Luton Town

84.9pts (+29.4) Photo: Getty Images

76.4pts (+16.1)

2. Huddersfield Town

76.4pts (+16.1) Photo: Getty Images

74pts (+18.7)

3. Bolton Wanderers

74pts (+18.7) Photo: Getty Images

72.9pts (+7.6)

4. Bradford City

72.9pts (+7.6) Photo: Getty Images

