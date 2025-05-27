Rotherham United are targeting a much imroved 2025/26 season and a push for promotion.Rotherham United are targeting a much imroved 2025/26 season and a push for promotion.
Rotherham United are targeting a much imroved 2025/26 season and a push for promotion.

These are the early odds for the 2025/26 League One winner and the prices you can get on Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Lincoln City, Bradford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th May 2025, 08:55 BST
The odds are now out for the 2025/26 League One season with some great value out there if you have an early favourite in mind.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters for a good value price.

Rotherham United are targeting a much imroved 2025/26 season and a push for promotion.

Whoever takes the title, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season than last time out, which saw cash-rich Birmingham City romp to the tile by 19 points with a record-breaking tally of 111 points,

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win the title.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.

4/1

1. Luton Town

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
13/2

2. Cardiff City

13/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
17/2

3. Plymouth Argyle

17/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/1

4. Stockport County

10/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLincoln CityWigan AthleticBradford CityCardiff CityHuddersfield TownLuton Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice