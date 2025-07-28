Rotherham United are not being tipped to feature in the promotion shake-up this season.placeholder image
These are the cracking League One title odds you can get based on EVERY team being handicapped - prices for Rotherham United, AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley, Port Vale and Wycombe Wanderers

By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
Luton Town are the favourites to win League One as we prepare to get the season underway.

They are priced 7/2 with Huddersfield Town the nearest challengers at 6/1, with bookmakers Paddy Power believing the winners are likely to come from one of four teams.

There’s no real hope in the likes of Rotherham United taking the title and betting on that outcome is mosly likely the equal of setting fire to your tenner. But perhaps a much better option for punters, who fancy their chances at much better odds, is to take a look at the handicap market.

Each teams has been given a points handicap to start with, with Luton Town starting on scratch and pre-season relegation favourites AFC Wimbledon being given a 29 point start.

So which clubs are going to be the suprise packages this time around and who will win the league with their handicap? Here are the odds you can get via Paddy Power.

Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.

16/1

1. Luton Town - scratch

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

16/1

2. Cardiff City - +5

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

16/1

3. Huddersfield Town - +5

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

16/1

4. Plymouth Argyle - +6

16/1 Photo: Getty Images

