The League One promotion battle should be another competitive one.

These are the chances of Rotherham United, Blackpool, Barnsley and Stockport County finishing in the top six of League One next season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 07:13 BST
The Millers didn’t have it their way last season after finding it tough on their return to League One football.

But a new season brings new promise and expectation that Rotherham can get themselves in the mix for a top six finish.

It’s going to be tough with the league full of big-hitters who will all fancy their chances.

The bookies have priced just four clubs as odds on for a top six spot in what is a very congested market.

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by William Hill, to finish in the top six.

4/11

1. Luton Town

4/11 Photo: Getty Images

8/11

2. Huddersfield Town

8/11 Photo: Getty Images

4/5

3. Cardiff City

4/5 Photo: Getty Images

5/6

4. Plymouth Argyle

5/6 Photo: Getty Images

