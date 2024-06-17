Rotherham United chief Steve Evans. Pic: Jim Brailsford

​STEVE Evans has promised that a “proper” Rotherham United team will be back under his watch, aping teams going right back to promotion winning years at Millmoor.

During the Scot’s two years at Stevenage, winning a promotion and consolidating them in League One, he kept tabs on happenings at AESSEAL New York from a distance.

He says the loss of the spirit and endeavour that marked out the successful Rotherham sides under Ronnie Moore, Paul Warne and his own was obvious.

And after nine years away from South Yorkshire, he has promised Rotherham United’s “DNA” will be back from the first kick next season.

Ex Millers boss Paul Warne

He said: “Since I’ve come back and I’ve been around the town people say to me ‘bring us back our fighting spirit, Steve. Fighting spirit is all we ask’.

"So let’s go back to the John Breckin and Ronnie Moore years at Millmoor and what followed at the New York under myself and Paul (Raynor).

"We know we’re not the biggest but I’ll tell you what, we are the proudest. If you’re going to have to play against us then you’re going to have to beat us on the beaches, just like the old war claim. That’s the DNA of this football club.”

The returning gaffer says his thoughts had been echoed by Paul Warne who, like Evans, won promotions at Rotherham before leaving for Derby County two years ago.

RONNIE MOORE: Millmoor successes

“We played against each other a couple of times last season and both times, having a beer afterwards, within seconds the conversation quite rightly went to the Millers,” he explained.

"We both, from a distance, thought the Rotherham United DNA was not there any more on the pitch or off the pitch.

"How can the DNA not have been there? This club has got the most passionate supporters, it has a chairman that puts millions of pounds a year in and when he’s not enjoying his football and he just wants the DNA of a team that tries then that’s the minimum I’m going to bring him back.”

Evans said: "When Rotherham United are at their best they’re tenacious, they’re at it.

"The best word managers ever used when they’ve played against my teams, and they used it with Paul Warne's teams, is ‘relentless.’

"Paul would say, privately or publicly, he learnt that DNA part of learning his trade working four years working with myself.

"Win today, think about Tuesday. Win Tuesday, think about Saturday.

"Lose today, learn and think about Tuesday. It’s always been relentless. We go again.”

Evans can’t guarantee the restoration of the old spirit will guarantee an instant promotion next season like the one he had in his first full season at Rotherham back in 2012.

It will though provide a launchpad to be competitive at the top end.